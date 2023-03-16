Bella Thorne Favors Neutrals in Corset Top & Pointy Pumps at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Bella Thorne attended Boss’ spring 2023 show in Miami yesterday.

The “Shake it Up” star was outfitted in a strapless daring taupe corset top that buttoned up in the front and worn with slightly sheer linen trousers of the same shade. Thorne’s pants were worn unbuttoned and folded overtop at the waist, a simple but popular styling hack often used to make pants low-rise.

Bella Thorne attends the Boss spring 2023 show on March 15, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Midnight Sun” actress stacked on plenty of mixed metal gold and silver accessories including pendant necklaces, mid-sized hoop earrings, bracelets and statement-making varying-sized rings on every other finger.

On her feet, Thorne opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of matt nude pointed-toe pumps that created a cohesive appearance when paired with her neutral-toned ensemble. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Thorne’s included.

A closer look at Bella Thorne’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, the Thorne favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. She is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Boss showed its spring 2023 collection in Miami before a crowd of over 500 guests. The coveted German designer brand enlisted the help of some serious star power, making models of Pamela Anderson, superstar stylist Law Roach, Precious Lee, DJ Khaled and competitive Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini. Models, athletes and entertainers alike stormed down a catwalk made to look like water, evoking themes of transparency. The collection took inspiration from the city it was held in, focusing on duality and individuality in an ever-changing world.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Bella Thorne’s most memorable street-style looks.