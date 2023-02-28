‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Dons Map Printed Jumpsuit & Ballet Flats for Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Bella Ramsey attended Dior’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week today. “The Last of Us” actress opted for a black and white ensemble, all Dior, comprised mainly of a corseted jumpsuit.

The jumpsuit featured a black print set on a white background of a Paris map with boulevards and street names mapped out along with images of the cityscape. The printed jumpsuit was worn overtop a black short sleeve button-down and black mesh stockings that peeked past the hem of her ensemble.

Bella Ramsey attends the Christian Dior fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Ramsey carried a black “Book” tote with a coordinating black and white color scheme, also featuring the map print. Made of a sturdy canvas, the famed tote was a mini size with monogrammed detailing and striking yellow gold hardware.

When it came down to the shoes, Ramsey tied her outfit together with a pair of glossy black ballet flats. The silhouette had a thin strap across the instep and a round puffy outsole along with the French fashion brand’s logo.

A closer look at Bella Ramsey’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images