‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Dons Map Printed Jumpsuit & Ballet Flats for Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Bella Ramsey attended Dior’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week today. “The Last of Us” actress opted for a black and white ensemble, all Dior, comprised mainly of a corseted jumpsuit.
The jumpsuit featured a black print set on a white background of a Paris map with boulevards and street names mapped out along with images of the cityscape. The printed jumpsuit was worn overtop a black short sleeve button-down and black mesh stockings that peeked past the hem of her ensemble.
On the accessories front, Ramsey carried a black “Book” tote with a coordinating black and white color scheme, also featuring the map print. Made of a sturdy canvas, the famed tote was a mini size with monogrammed detailing and striking yellow gold hardware.
When it came down to the shoes, Ramsey tied her outfit together with a pair of glossy black ballet flats. The silhouette had a thin strap across the instep and a round puffy outsole along with the French fashion brand’s logo.