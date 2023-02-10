×
Bella Hadid Mixes Camo T-Shirt & Plaid Jacket With Nike x CDG Air Foamposite Sneakers

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Bella Hadid brought different patterns to the streets of New York City yesterday.

The supermodel was photographed with a friend, while wearing a camo-print t-shirt with a brown, yellow and orange plaid puffer jacket. She paired the top pieces with baggy black pants.

Bella Hadid out with a friend in NYC. 09 Feb 2023 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA941086_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid out with a friend in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
Hadid accessorized the look with two yellow-gold necklaces, a visor-style pair of black sunglasses and a vintage Louis Vuitton Keepal 50 duffel bag. The duffel bag is the limited edition Stephen Sprouse x Louis Vuitton collab sporting a hunter-green monogram graffiti print.

For footwear, Hadid went with a pair of sleek black Nike x CDG Air Foamposite One sneakers. This Nike style was designed in partnership with Comme des Garçons, customized with a unique three-dimensional ripple pattern Foamposite shell that covers the shoe forefoot and midfoot. It is crafted from leather in black and features a contrasting logo on the rear and a Swoosh on the toe.

 

 

Nike x CDG Air Foamposite One sneakers
Nike x CDG Air Foamposite One sneakers
CREDIT: Nike

When it comes to fashion, Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

