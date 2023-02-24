Bella Hadid Channels 90s-Grunge Style in Baggy Jeans & Dr. Martens

Bella Hadid evoked the ’90s as she walked the sunny streets of Manhattan in a pair of Dr. Martens this morning. The model was on her way to donate supplies for the survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey. She was seen later in the day carrying boxes full of diapers and other supplies at New York City’s Turkey House to be sent to Turkey for relief.

For the occasion, the supermodel was dressed in a grunge-inspired look that featured a pair of baggy and wide-legged jeans, paired with a brown striped top under an oversized suede buttoned jacket.

Bella Hadid out in New York City on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hadid accessorized the look with a pair of large sunglasses that matched the color of her thermos and manicure, and a scarf with embroidered flowers tied in a knot under a low bun. She completed the outfit with a shoulder leather Bench bag in black and a white leather belt with a metallic buckle.

When it came to footwear, the top model went for a pair of black Dr. Martens with the iconic yellow stitching over the sole. This style is among her favorites whenever she’s not on the runway or on a red carpet.

Although Hadid tends to favor sneakers, platforms and flat boots with most of her off-duty looks, for more formal occasions the model’s go-tos include pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

Bella Hadid attends God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on Oct. 17, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

