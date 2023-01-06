Bella Hadid Vacations in White String Bikini & Red Mules With Cutout Wooden Wedge

Bella Hadid retreated to warmer weather following the holidays.

The model posted to her Instagram twice on Thursday showing off a few photos and videos from a recent island vacation. In her posts, she also showed off a few outfits.

In one post, she wore a white string bikini with a triangle top and matching bottoms. In another video, Hadid took a dip in a freezing cold pool while wearing a brown gingham two-piece bathing suit consisting of a bustier-style stringy top and high-cut bottoms. She also wore a green floral one-piece bodysuit during her vacation.

In another post from the trip, Hadid wore a red halter tank top with medium-wash jeans. She added a pair of Alaïa mules to this look. Her shoes featured a red glossy laminated leather band material over the top of the foot with a peep-toe design. The sandals were complete with a sculptural cutout wooden wedge.

Alaïa Cutout Wedge Slide Sandal CREDIT: Alaïa / Nordstrom

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, walking for numerous top designers and serving as the face of many campaigns — recently starring in Adidas x Balenciaga — her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles like loafers and slides, as well as sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy. For red carpets and other formal events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see how Bella Hadid’s street style has evolved over the years.