Bebe Rexha Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in Feathered Dress & Platforms at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Bebe Rexha made a striking arrival at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night.

The songbird selected the velvet and feather dress from Alessandra Rich. The off-the-shoulder design, complemented by the voluminous elastane feathers, created an old Hollywood glamour moment.

Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez styled Rexha’s hair in a ’90s-inspired updo, while celebrity makeup artist Diana Shin opted for a neutral but bold makeup look.

Taking her look to new heights was shiny platform sandals with an open toe. The platform shoe trend is a fashion trend that has been around for decades and has recently made a comeback. Platform shoes are shoes that have thick soles, typically made of wood or rubber, which elevate the wearer’s foot by several inches. These shoes can be designed in various styles, including sandals, sneakers, boots and pumps.

Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it comes to shoes, Rexha’s rotation is often edgy and glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer prefers crystal-embellished sandals and sleek boots from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she also favors a full-glam moment with trendy styles like Bottega Veneta’s mesh sandals. However, the star also has an affinity for black and printed Nike sneakers — as well as affordable shoes from brands like Dolls Kill and Schuh.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award, and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson, and Keith Urban.

