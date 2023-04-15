Bebe Rexha Embraces Denim-on-Denim Trend in Plunging Corset & Adidas Slides for Bad Bunny’s Coachella 2023 Performance

Bebe Rexha took on the denim-on-denim trend while attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on Friday. The Grammy-nominated singer joined a host of stars for day one of the event which featured a headlining performance by Bad Bunny.

Rexha looked cool and casual for the annual festival. The “I’m Good” musician wore a denim corset top that featured a plunging square neckline, curved hem and patchwork accents throughout. Rexha teamed her top with dark high-waist flare-leg jeans.

Bebe Rexha attends day one of Coachella on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Completing the “Say My Name” artist’s look was a pair of Adidas slides. The style ha a cloud foam plus contoured footbed that delivers plush cushioning with every step. The classic design also features a bandage upper with contrast 3-Stripes.

Slides are an essential shoe style for the spring and summer seasons. The slip-on silhouette has been embraced by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility.

A closer look at Bebe Rexha’s Adidas slides at the Coachella Valley Art and Music Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Rexha’s rotation is often edgy and glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer prefers crystal-embellished sandals and sleek boots from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she also favors a full-glam moment with trendy styles like Bottega Veneta’s mesh sandals. However, the star also has an affinity for black and printed Nike sneakers — as well affordable shoes from brands like Dolls Kill and Schuh.

Bebe Rexha attends day one of Coachella on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

