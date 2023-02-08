Bad Bunny Gets Casual in Corduroy Coat & Adidas Sneakers With Model Rachel Carrillo to Watch LeBron James Break NBA Score Record

Bad Bunny was spotted courtside alongside model Rachel Carrillo yesterday night in Los Angeles at a Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. The gripping basketball game saw Lakers star LeBron James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record.

The Puerto Rican rapper wore a stylish ensemble comprised of a black corduroy jacket which he layered overtop a white graphic tee featuring the faces of some recognizable basketball legends. On bottom, Bunny sported tan trousers in a slouchy style.

Bad Bunny and model Rachel Carrillo watch from the sidelines during the second quarter between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

For finishing touches, the Grammy winner wore a forest green baseball cap worn backward. Beyond his stellar music career, Bunny collaborated with the global brand to create a shoe inspired by the rapper’s roots.

Carrillo’s ensemble was slightly sporty but all casual, comprised of black high-waisted “mom” jeans which she wore with a plain white tank top. In Carrillo’s lap also sat a white mini shoulder bag, the strap adorned with rows of silver eyelets that gave the purse a grungier vibe.

Both parties wore white sneakers. Carrillo stepped out in a chunky Nike M2K Teknos. Bunny wore his Adidas CampusBad Bunny kicks in cream.

Adidas CampusBad Bunny sneakers in cream. CREDIT: via Adidas

Nike M2K Teknos. CREDIT: via Nike

LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130.

