Bad Bunny Gets Casual in Corduroy Coat & Adidas Sneakers With Model Rachel Carrillo to Watch LeBron James Break NBA Score Record

Bad Bunny was spotted courtside alongside model Rachel Carrillo yesterday night in Los Angeles at a Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. The gripping basketball game saw Lakers star LeBron James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record.
The Puerto Rican rapper wore a stylish ensemble comprised of a black corduroy jacket which he layered overtop a white graphic tee featuring the faces of some recognizable basketball legends. On bottom, Bunny sported tan trousers in a slouchy style.
For finishing touches, the Grammy winner wore a forest green baseball cap worn backward. Beyond his stellar music career, Bunny collaborated with the global brand to create a shoe inspired by the rapper’s roots.
Carrillo’s ensemble was slightly sporty but all casual, comprised of black high-waisted “mom” jeans which she wore with a plain white tank top. In Carrillo’s lap also sat a white mini shoulder bag, the strap adorned with rows of silver eyelets that gave the purse a grungier vibe.
Both parties wore white sneakers. Carrillo stepped out in a chunky Nike M2K Teknos. Bunny wore his Adidas CampusBad Bunny kicks in cream.
LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130.