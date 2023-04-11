Ayesha Curry Gets Sporty in North Face Fleece Jacket With Leggings & Chunky Sneakers for Hike in Switzerland

Ayesha Curry brought sleek style to her latest adventure.

Over the weekend, the wife of NBA champion Steph Curry uploaded a series of photos on Instagram from her hike at Caumasee Films in Switzerland. The carousel-style images see “The Full Plate” cookbook author posing at the top of a huge rock in front of a beautiful lake and green trees.

Ayesha simply captioned the photo, “Last weeks hike!”

For the outdoor activity, the television personality wore a black zip-up jacket by The North Face. Featuring fully recycled fabrics, a water-repellent overlay and warm Polartec fleece, this North Face jacket is a versatile year-round layer ideal for cool days.

Ayesha paired the popular outerwear with simple black top and form-fitting leggings. Sticking to a casual vibe, she slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face no makeup look. The “About Last Night” host also added subtle accessories, which included thin hoop earrings and a crossbody bag.

Ayesha tied her outfit together with white tube socks and black sneakers. The chunky silhouette had dark laces, a round toe and thick outsole for greater traction. Comfortable and supportive yet still chic, black sneakers are more elevated than their counterparts. The sleek style offers endless versatility and is arguably much easier to clean than white sneakers. Several brands like Adidas, Superga, Nike, Reebok, Puma and New Balance offer several different types of stylish black sneakers.

When it comes to shoes, Curry keeps her rotation sleek and sharp. The “Seasoned Life” author often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps while on the red carpet from top brands like Aquazzura and Rag & Bone. While off-duty, she can also be spotted in a variety of boot styles and sandals hailing from brands like Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace.

