Ayesha Curry Is Ready for Takeoff in Aviator Jacket, Jumpsuit & Crocodile Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival With Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry attended the premiere of “Stephen Curry: Underrated” yesterday, during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The actress arrived at the event with her husband, basketball player Steph Curry, who is the star of the documentary.

Ayesha wore a brown jumpsuit featuring long sleeves, a collar and pleated trousers. The woolen style was worn layered underneath a dark brown cropped shearling aviator jacket.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades.

Ayesha stepped out in brown pointed-toe boots fitted with stiletto heels and crocodile embossing. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Ayesha’s shoe wardrobe often veers towards the sleek, including pointed-toe pumps and thigh-high boots in neutral tones. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in low-top Vans sneakers and an array of chunky styles as well. Her red carpet ensembles typically feature stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals embellished with accents ranging from crystals to eyelets.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

