Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry had a standout fashion moment for her date night with husband Steph Curry this week.

Ayesha shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram. “Love a date night… cam on the cam,” she captioned, referencing the NBA player’s god-sister and fellow basketball player Cameron Brink who took the picture.

The television personality wore a black minidress that featured a display of colorful birds. She layered the top with a black leather trench coat.

Ayesha accessorized with a pair of small silver-toned hoops, a ring and a sparkling anklet. She added a turquoise shoulder bag. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun keeping the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The cookbook author completed the look by slipping into a pair of orange Bottega Veneta sandals. The $1,100 vibrant heels featured a mesh paneling that connected to a wrap-around ankle lace. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was 3 ½ inches tall.

Bottega Veneta’s Mesh Stretch Sandals 90 CREDIT: Harrods

For red carpet events, Ayesha often gravitates towards stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals like the ones she paired this look with. When off-duty, she tends to slip into low-top sneakers in chunky styles.

The basketball player went for a more casual look with a navy blue t-shirt which he layered with a khaki-colored jacket. He added navy blue slacks to the look. Steph accessorized with a dark blue beanie, a cross pendant chain and a black watch. He completed the look by slipping into a pair of white sneakers that featured black and blue accents.

The couple was last seen at the Sundance Film Festival to attend the premiere of “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” The actress was seen wearing an aviator jacket with crocodile boots for the documentary viewing.

