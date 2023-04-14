Ayesha Curry Updates Date Night Style in Red-Hot Minidress & Strappy Sandals With Husband Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry turned a fabulous look for her most recent date night with her husband Steph Curry.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the cooking TV personality showed off a red-hot minidress featuring short sleeves, cutouts and a high neck design. She paired the thigh-skimming number with matching shoes, chunky silver earrings and a tiny silver bag.

Curry chose a pair of chic red sandals designed with super skinny straps along the vamp and a contoured side panel. The $1,050 style is courtesy of Ferragamo’s spring 2023 collection. The slinky silhouette also features an elongated toe design and a tonal 4-inch high heel.

The “Sweet July” founder seamlessly finished off her head-turning look with a sleek updo and a complementary red lip. As for her baller husband, the Golden State Warriors guard looked dapper in a tan corduroy jacket and dark jeans with sleek black combat boots. “Date night with my forever date,” she captioned the post.

When the cookbook author — who shares three children with her basketball star husband — gets dressed up, she tends to reach for high heels from top brands like Aquazzura, Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace. Her rotation includes everything from classic pointy-toed pumps to strappy sandals and boots. She is also a fan of sneakers, such as Jordan 1s.

Last year, Curry showed her love of shoes with a JustFab footwear collection, designing a wide range of cool styles inspired by the ’70s. The entrepreneur and chef offered up platform wooden clog sandals, purple laser-cut pumps, sneakers and more.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Ayesha Curry’s style through the years.