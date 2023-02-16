Ayesha Curry Is Pretty in Pink Bralette, Striped Suit & Sandals for Valentine’s Day Date With Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry mastered date-night style while celebrating Valentine’s Day. In honor of the romantic holiday, the couple took to Instagram to express their love for one another and show off their stylish ensembles.

Ayesha shared a carousel-style image on the social media site, which sees her posing alongside her husband in a living room filled with gorgeous decor. “My forever valentine. I love you @stephencurry30,” the entrepreneur wrote under the post.

Sticking to the theme of Valentine’s Day, Ayesha donned a light-pink striped suit. The “Full Plate” author’s outfit included an oversized blazer and coordinating high-waist trousers that featured a slight flare on the leg. She complemented the ensemble with a strapless, plunging pink bralette that had a large knot at the center.

Ayesha amped up her look with small stud earrings, a dainty necklace, a beaded bracelet and carried a red shoulder bag. The television personality parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

Completing Ayesha’s look was a pair of sandals. The silhouette peeked out underneath her pants and seemingly included a slanted outsole.

Steph Curry looked dapper for the occasion. The Golden State Warriors basketball player was sharply suited in a tweed jacket and sleek black trousers. He tied his wardrobe together with a turtleneck and black leather boots. The shoe style had an almond-shaped toe and sat atop a small square heel.

When it comes to shoes, Curry keeps her rotation sleek and sharp. The “Seasoned Life” author often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps while on the red carpet from top brands like Aquazzura and Rag & Bone. While off-duty, she can also be spotted in strappy boots and sandals hailing from brands like Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace.

