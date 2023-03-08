Avril Lavigne & Tyga Match In Leather Outfits & Chunky Boots at Y/Project’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Avril Lavigne and Tyga made their Paris Fashion Week couple debut at Y/Project’s fall 2023 fashion show on March 7. The couple’s latest outing comes one day after they seemingly confirmed their relationship while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

Lavigne and Tyga coordinated their outfits for the occasion, sporting full all-black monochromatic ensembles. Lavigne’s outfit included a floor-length jacket and pants that were streamlined with small circular cutouts at the center. Underneath, she layered with a zip-up top.

(L-R) Avril Lavigne and Tyga attend the Y/Project fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

(L-R) Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Y/Project fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Putting a punk edge on the look, the “Love It When You Hate Me” singer accessorized with dark sunglasses, a choker necklace and a rectangle Y/Project clutch.

Related Avril Lavigne Conquers Paris Fashion Week With 8 Rebelliously Glamorous Looks FKA Twigs Gleams in Platform Mules & Multicolored Tweed at Chanel's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Zoe Saldana Buttons Into Knit Jumpsuit & Cap-Toed Heels at Chanel's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Tyga matched with Lavigne in a long leather trench coat, a T-shirt and baggy pants that were held up by a Y/Project belt. The “Taste” rapper complemented the pieces with futuristic shades and a silver chain.

(L-R) Avril Lavigne and Tyga’s boots at the Y/Project fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, the star duo slipped into boots. Lavigne wore a platform silhouette that featured a chunky outsole. Tyga opted for a square-toe style that included a block heel.

(L-R) Avril Lavigne and Tyga attend the Y/Project fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti.

(L-R) Avril Lavigne and Tyga attend the Y/Project fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Avril Lavigne’s punkest outfits over the years in the gallery.