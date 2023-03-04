Avril Lavigne Pairs Platforms With Leather & Floral Dress at Elie Saab Fall ’23 Show in Paris

Avril Lavigne is keeping busy during her time in Paris. While doing the Fashion Week rounds attending shows like Yohji Yamamoto’s and parties like Christian Louboutin’s 30-year anniversary event, the singer also found time to pop in Yungblud’s Paris concert and go on stage to sign their “I’m a Mess” hit.

Today, the “Sk8ter Boi” singer sat front row at Elie Saab’s fall 2023 show joining other celebrities like Ciara, Sara Sampaio, and Jourdan Dunn. To this show, Lavigne went with an all-leather look from head to toe. She wore a black leather jacket with flowers embedded on the front and a black dress with the same adornments.

Avril Lavigne attends the Elie Saab fall 2023 show on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Canadian singer finished her look with a pair of black platform heels. Her shoes were also made of leather, and featured a slightly pointed toe as well as a block heel that reached at least 4 inches.

She finished the monochromatic look with a diamond necklace that featured a line of hearts around her neck and a silver manicure to add to the bling.

For beauty, the singer sported her signature look with a good amount of black eyeliner and straightened platinum blond her.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.