Avril Lavigne Makes a Bold Splash in Neon Blazer & Matching Sock Boots at Dundas’ Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Avril Lavigne put on a bright display at Paris Fashion Week.

The “Complicated” singer sat front row at Dundas’ 2023 fall show on Monday. She joined other familiar faces at the show, such as Ciara, Olivia Palermo and Camila Alves McConaughey.

Lavigne donned a bright neon look to the event. She wore an oversized blazer over a matching minidress. She added a thick silver chain necklace and added bright yellow and green pops to her makeup and hair.

Lavigne is seen outside Dundas during the Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023 show on March 6. CREDIT: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Lavigne added even more neon to her look with her footwear. She wore sock boots with rounded toes and a matte finish that transitioned into block heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height.

Lavigne and Camila Alves McConaughey attend the Dundas Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023 show on March 6. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

