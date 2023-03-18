Ashley Park Goes Wild in Silver Cheetah Printed Halter Dress and Matching Lace-Up Thigh High Boots at SXSW World Premiere of ‘Joy Ride’

Ashley Park attended the “Joy Ride” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival in Austin yesterday. The thespian matched up her shoes to her ensemble, making for a striking cohesive look.

Ashley Park attends the “Joy Ride” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival on March 17, 2023 in Austin. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

Park wore a halter style mini dress made of a high-shine silver fabric with black cheetah print. The neckline was trimmed with concentrated rhinestones that spread out and sporadically dotted the fabric down to the hem of the dress amongst the wild print, further amplifying the garments metallic shine. On the accessories front, Park stacked on a plethora of silver rings which she paired alongside matching metal earrings fastened to rows of large dangling light blue gemstones all strung together. The “Joy Ride” actress opted to keep her dark brown tresses in a half-up half-down style, worn in waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Related Chloe Bailey Turns up the Edge in Pleather Ombred Bodysuit and Combat Boots at 'Rolling Stone Future of Music' SXSW Festival Renee Zellweger Sings & Plays Guitar in Distressed Jeans & Converse Sneakers at SXSW 2023 Kristen Bell Suits Up in Pink Blazer & White Pumps at SXSW 2023 With Husband Dax Shepard

On her feet, the “Emily in Paris” star stepped out in a dramatic pair of matching thigh-high lace-up boots. The footwear featured a pleasing shiny cheetah printed texture that matched her dress. The shoes were slouchy with pointed toes, white laces, and 3 to 4 inch stilettos that added a few inches to Park’s look.

A closer look at Ashley Park’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Just this week, she teamed up with Skechers on a new campaign.

Park has also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola, David Denman, Adele Lim, Ashley Park, Chris Pang, Desmond Chiam, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Hsiao, Rohain Arora, attend the “Joy Ride” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at The Paramount Theater on March 17, 2023 in Austin. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity arrivals at the season three premiere of “Emily in Paris.”