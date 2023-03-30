Ashley Park Pops in Purple Corset Jumpsuit & Patent Leather Heels at Sulwhasoo x The Met Party

Ashley Park celebrated Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo during her latest outing.

The “Beef” actress stepped out in New York City on Wednesday to attend the Sulwhasoo launch event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She was joined by other celebrities like Charli XCX, LaQuan Smith, Rose and more.

Park wore a purple look from Christian Siriano to the event. Her jumpsuit featured an off-the-shoulder style with puffy sleeves and a corset bodice as well as a flare leg opening.

Park attends the Sulwhasoo launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on March 29 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Park accessorized her outfit with silver hoop earrings and a necklace and she carried a white Valentino Garavani bag made with transparent material.

The singer added a pair of towering shoes that gave her a serious boost. She wore black patent leather platform heels with a square toe. Her thick platform soles reached at least 2 inches while the total height of the shoe rose to at least 6 inches.

Park attends the Sulwhasoo launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on March 29 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Just this week, she teamed up with Skechers on a new campaign.

