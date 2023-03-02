Ashley Park Suits Up in Orange Blazer & Glossy Black Boots at Off-White’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Ashley Park joined the star-studded Off-White show in Paris.

The “Emily in Paris” actress sat front row with several stars like Ciara, Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham and many more at Off-White’s latest presentation. The runway show, held during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, showcased the brand’s fall 2023 collection.

Ashley Park at Off-White Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 2, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

To the event, Park wore a look from Virgil Abloh’s house. She wore an orange blazer with a belt across the chest. The blazer featured a single-breasted button closure. She added matching orange trousers to her outfit and accessorized with gold earrings, a necklace and rings. She also carried a brown leather bag.

The actress added black boots to complete the look. She wore shiny boots with a square toe and a chunky lug sole base with a short block heel.

Ashley Park at Off-White Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 2, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

