Ashley Park Hits ‘Beef’ Premiere at SXSW 2023 in Black Asymmetrical Dress, Booties & Ankle Brace

Ashley Park brought an unexpected accessory to the red carpet — an ankle brace.

Just days after attending the “Joy Ride” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival in Austin, the actress hit the premiere of “Beef” at the same festival. Park joins the cast in the new series, premiering on Netflix on April 6.

Park wore an all-black look to this event. She donned an asymmetrical crop top with one shoulder with a matching mid-rise maxi skirt, both from Monot. The skirt featured a slit up the right leg. Park added an oversized black blazer over the top. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace, rings and earrings. She also carried a sparkly yellow Valentino bag.

Park attends the World Premiere of ‘Beef’ at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18 in Austin. CREDIT: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Park slipped into a pair of black booties to complete her outfit. The boots featured a platform base as well as a pointed toe. Park added a little extra support to her left leg with a white plastic ankle brace worn over the boot.

Jake Schreier, Lisa Ling, Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and Park attend Netflix’s ‘Beef’ SXSW Premiere on March 18 in Austin. CREDIT: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Just this week, she teamed up with Skechers on a new campaign.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

