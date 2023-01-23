Ashley Graham Strikes Fierce Pose in Bodysuit for Barefoot Workout With Husband Justin Ervin

The couple that plays together, stays together: Just look to Ashley Graham and husband and film director Justin Ervin for proof.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Sports Illustrated alum is seen striking a fun bodybuilder-like pose in a mirror with her husband in the background. The couple wore matching black fitness attire in a sunlight-filled gym. Graham was sporting a black, wide-strapped bodysuit with a zipper starting from the midsection, while Ervin wore a pair of black Nike nylon shorts. The two went minimal with the accessories; Graham was wearing a pair of diamond earrings and a wide, silver cuff bracelet and Ervin wore a black Apple watch.

The couple tied the knock in 2010 and has since welcomed three children, their firstborn son, Isaac, in Feb. 2020 and twin boys, Malachi and Roman, in Jan. 2022, into their lives.

In November last year, Graham sported a different variation of the “no-pants” look in a black button-down shirt-style dress and strappy sandals at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” in New York City. Graham attended the event in support of Ervin, who worked on the camera crew for the documentary. Whether it’s at the gym or on a red carpet, you can often find the two love-birds wearing matching ensembles and supporting one another.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe, like her outfit choices, runs the gambit from sporty to girly. In her model off-duty moments, she’s typically seen wearing canvas and leather sneakers from brands like Vans, Adidas, and Air Jordan. For the red carpet, the model often wears pointed pumps and strappy sandals in a variety of patterns and colors from luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta.

