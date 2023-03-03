Ashley Graham Goes Red-Hot in Bodycon Dress & White Sandals for Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Ashley Graham attended Victoria Beckham’s fall 2023 show this Friday during Paris Fashion Week.

The model wore a vibrant red dress. The style featured long sleeves and a bodycon fit, long sleeves and a turtleneck.

Ashley Graham attends the Victoria Beckham fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

On the accessories front, Graham toted a bright blue clutch with a puffy texture accompanied by a shiny gold chain strap. The Sports Illustrated model coordinated her jewelry, matching the gilded metal detailing on her purse with various rings.

As for her hair, Graham styled her lengthy tresses parted down the middle, worn in beachy waves.

Graham accompanied her glamorous look with white strappy sandals featuring pointed toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by 3 to 4 inches heels. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place.

A closer look at Ashley Graham’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

Ashley Graham attends the Victoria Beckham fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

