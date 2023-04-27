Ashley Graham Goes Black in Strappy Dress & Sandals at Time 100 Gala 2023

Ashley Graham made a sleek fashion statement as she attended the 2023 Time 100 Gala on Wednesday night.

The Sports Illustrated model wore a black fitted gown that featured a multi-strap design fastened by black beads that allowed thin strings to fall closer to the floor bringing attention to the cascading train. The center strap was connected to a choker detail.

Ashley Graham at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Graham accessorized the look with an assortment of huggies including a pair of sparkling silver-toned triangular earrings.

To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of black sandals. The back of the sandals was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

The model has a versatile footwear collection ranging from sleek to sporty styles. For formal occasions, Graham often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones and textured patterns from labels like Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, Graham often gravitates towards sturdy sneakers from brands like Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

The last time we saw Graham was earlier this week posing during an impromptu photoshoot in Los Angeles. She posted a montage of photos wearing a little black dress and strappy sandals.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

