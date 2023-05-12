Ashley Graham Slips on Strappy Rhinestone Sandals at 2023 Future Of Fashion Event

Ashley Graham brought the glamour on Wednesday night to host the 2023 Future Of Fashion Celebration And Honors in New York City.

The supermodel stood out as she showed off a black dress paired with strappy, rhinestone-embellished sandals while posing for photos with fellow model Karlie Kloss, designer Victor Glemund and the President of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Joyce F. Brown. (Kloss picked up the Fashion Icon award.)

Graham’s slinky black midi dress she wore featured an elegant boat neckline with long sleeves and side cut-outs. The 35-year-old teamed the look with a pair of high-heeled sandals with black straps adorned with colorful rhinestones that lace up the ankle. The stiletto heel appeared to measure around 4 inches high, giving her a subtle height boost.

Ashley Graham attends the 2023 Future Of Fashion Celebration and Honors at The Fashion Institute of Technology on Wednesday. CREDIT: Getty Images

Over the years, Graham has become known as one of the most successful plus-size models in the industry, alongside others like Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee.

When it comes to fashion, she is a fan of rocking vibrant colors, but often reaches for neutrals, too. Additionally, she often dons both fitted and oversized looks.

Naturally, her shoe closet also runs the gamut, ranging from chic to sporty. A quick look at her Instagram will show you her love for bold platforms and strappy styles with ornate details.

A closer look at Ashley Graham wearing colorful, rhinestone-embellished sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

Victor Glemaud, Karlie Kloss, Joyce F. Brown and Ashley Graham attend the 2023 Future Of Fashion Celebration And Honors in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

