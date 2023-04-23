Ashley Graham Slips On Strappy Sandals That Pop With Little Black Dress for Photoshoot

Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Saturday as she posed for the cameras in an impromptu photoshoot in Los Angeles.

The Sports Illustrated model wore a black smocked midi dress that featured spaghetti straps and a button-down closure that featured an overlapping of fabric underneath the white iridescent buttons.

She left the first couple buttons undone, creating a plunging neckline while also leaving the bottom half of the dress unbuttoned, creating a high slit.

Graham accessorized with a set of sparkling gold rings and earrings featuring a pair of mini hoops.

She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style parted to the side with one side swept to the back bringing more focus to her subtle makeup with a halo eye look and a glossy nude lip.

Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Ash Holm and hairstylist Mashal Afzalzada.

The model added a pop of color to the look with a pair of light blue sandals. The heels decorated her ankle with a strappy string design while the front of the shoes featured a pointed-toe with a thin toe strap.

The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Graham was styled by Emily Evans, who can also be credited for the red bodycon dress and white sandals she wore to Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show last month.

Ashley Graham attends the Victoria Beckham fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

The model has a versatile footwear collection ranging from sleek to sporty styles. For formal occasions, Graham often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones and textured patterns.

Her shoe closet is filled with styles from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, Graham often gravitates towards sturdy sneakers from brands like Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

Sometimes, the model will slip on embellished Jimmy Choo boots and luxury shoe brands for a special occasion.

