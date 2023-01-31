Ashley Graham Amps Up Rainy-Day Style With Purple Shearling Coat, Leather Trousers & Pointy Boots

Ashley Graham gave her rainy-day style a chic boost in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the 35-year-old supermodel uploaded a series of carousel-style images, which sees her striking a model-worthy pose in a fashionable outfit. “Confidence isn’t given, it’s learned,” Graham wrote under the photos.

In the new images, the media personality dons a purple shearling coat by Milk White. The bold outerwear had wide flaps, loose-fitting boxy sleeves and a slit at the back. Underneath her jacket, Graham sported a sleek black turtleneck and baggy leather trousers.

Adding a dose of edge to her winter wardrobe, Graham accessorized with dainty dangling diamond earrings, a collection of midi rings and a small square Chanel handbag. For glam, the television presenter went with soft makeup and styled her hair in loose natural waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Graham completed her ensemble with black leather boots. The shoe style had an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a thin rectangular heel.

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. She has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from sporty to sleek. For formal occasions, she often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

