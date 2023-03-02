Ashley Graham Brings the Drama in Pink Fur Coat & Glossy Boots at Bailman’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Ashley Graham has officially touched down in Paris for Fashion Week and already, she’s serving up eye-catching looks.

Stepping out for the Balmain fall 2023 show on Tuesday, Graham wore a magenta fur coat embellished with crystals and emeralds and featuring strong shoulders over a black sweater dress. She also donned stylish black velvet gloves, which clutched her dark green alligator handbag from Balmain.

Ashley Graham attends the Balmain Fall 2024 fashion show in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

As for shoes, Graham chose a pair of glossy black knee-high boots boasting a classic pointed toe. The leather style featured heels reaching at least 3 inches in height.

A closer look at Ashley Graham wearing glossy black pointed boots. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Graham did not hold back in capturing all the glitz and glam of Milan Fashion Week either. Yesterday, she shared a video on Instagram recapping her time spent working and partying in the Italian city last week, giving her nearly 20 million followers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at all the action. “WELCOME TO MY VLOG🍷 runways, red wine, @revlon glam tutorial, and a ravishing time,” she captioned the post.

In the video, a compilation of clips strung together shows her donning a number of cool looks at various Fall 2024 fashion shows, including Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana. The TV personality could also be seen attending the birthday party of British Vogue‘s esteemed editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. For the fancy occasion, she donned a black turtleneck mini dress featuring chunky black beadwork throughout.

She paired the thigh-skimming number with strappy black sandals before topping things off with a fun bouffant-style hairdo. Graham also added some dangly diamond earrings for good measure. Altogether, the look had a timeless quality to it, with a modern twist thanks to her LBD’s bold, embellished design.

In a previous post showing her adventures in Milan, the cover girl styled Gucci’s popular Demi slingback pumps with clashing camouflage pants, and a sleek black blazer on top. The early aughts-inspired kitten heels are made of black mesh and adorned with crystals displaying Gucci’s iconic interlocking GG logo all over. Celebs including Dakota Johnson and Dua Lipa have been spotted in the same trendy, Italian-made silhouette.

Gucci Demi Embellished Slingback Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

Since rising to fame, Graham has become known as one of the most successful plus-size models in the industry. Her shoe closet runs the gamut, ranging from chic to sporty. A cursory scroll of her Instagram will show you her tendency to reach for platforms and strappy styles with ornate details.