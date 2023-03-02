Ashley Graham Pairs Bright Blue Pointy Pumps With Neutral Trench Coat at Off-White’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

After hitting Balmain’s fall 2023 show, Ashley Graham stepped out in Paris for another runway.

The model hit Off-White’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week this Thursday. She joined Noah Cyrus, Ashley Park and more at the event.

Graham donned a long tan trench coat to the show. She tied the jacket closed with a matching belt and paired matching tan wide-leg pants under her coat.

Graham attends the Off-White Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 2. CREDIT: Peter White/Getty Images

Graham added thick black rectangle sunglasses as well as drop earrings to accessorize the outfit.

Graham added a pop of color to her neutral outfit with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of bright blue pointed-toe pumps. Her shoes featured a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

