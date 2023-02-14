Ashley Graham Shines in Metallic Sheer Top & Gold Pointy Pumps at Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Ashley Graham is hitting the major shows at New York Fashion Week and is doing so in style.

The model and author sat front row at Tory Burch’s fall 2023 show last night, joining other A-Listers like Lori Harvey, Lana Condor, Irina Shayk, Anna Wintour and more. Graham picked a full Tory Burch look with a metallic long-sleeved knitted turtleneck top, a high-waisted black skirt and a black leather belt with gold finishes to attend the soireé.

Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tory Burch

Graham accessorized the look with a pair of resin hoops, also by Tory Burch.

The model and Revlon ambassador took to Instagram to share a photo posing with the designer backstage showing her followers a more detailed look at her full outfit. She also shared a detailed image of her shoes, matching with her stylist’s, Katie Jane Hughes, who was wearing the exact same model.

Ashley Graham on her way to the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Instagram

The duo went for a pair of pointed-toe shoes, also from Burch, in a gold yellow hue. The model is called Runway Slingback Pump and, as Burch explains on her website, it is “the classic slingback, with a textural twist.” This model combines rich metallic leather with delicate ruching and a pointed toe for added chicness. It features a 3.5-inch heel and metallic napa leather upper and lining.

A closer look at Graham’s pointed shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tory Burch