Ashley Graham Serves Up Apron-Like Ballgown Complete With Utensils & Peep-Toe Heels at Moschino’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

By Tara Larson
Moschino – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Moschino – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Moschino – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Moschino – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Ashley Graham ate… or at least she was prepared to with forks and spoons attached to her latest look.

The model sat front row at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week runway show on Thursday. To the event, she donned a custom Moschino look: a dramatic black ballgown. The dress featured a layered tulle skirt with a satin, almost apron-like top portion of the garment. The top featured a mock neck and quarter-length sleeves, and it was complete with gold utensils like forks, spoons and knives attached to the front of the garment. Graham added gold heart drop earrings to the ensemble.

Graham is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23 in Milan, Italy.
Though hidden under her billowing ballgown skirt, a TikTok that Graham shared showed off her footwear. She wore black peep-toe heels to the event covered in a shiny patent leather material.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

Discover how Graham’s style has evolved over the years in the gallery.

