Ashley Graham Takes Over London Fashion Week in Leather Bodycon Dress & Glossy Mules at Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation

Ashley Graham attended an immersive presentation of Moncler’s new collection during London Fashion Week yesterday. The event, called “The Art of Genius,” featured a combination of art, design, entertainment, music, sport and culture with a star-studded list of guests.

Ashley Graham attended Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation on Feb. 20st, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson

Lighting up the presentation, Graham wore a caramel-colored leather sleeveless maxi dress with a bodycon fit featuring a shiny patent finish. Overtop, the Sports Illustrated model wore a shiny black Moncler puffer vest with tan lining kept open and off-the-shoulder to highlight her dress. She accessorized with shiny golden jewelry.

On her feet, Graham rounded out her look with slip-on glossy black mules. The sharp pair had rounded open-toes and sat atop chunky block heels reaching 2 to 3 inches in height.

Related Hailey Bieber Elevates LBD With Puffer Vest & 3D Rose Heels at Moncler's 'The Art of Genius' Presentation With Justin Bieber Winnie Harlow Gives Quilted Jacket the Supermodel Treatment in Maison Margiela Boots at Moncler's 'The Art of Genius' Presentation Charli XCX Gets Glossy in Patent Leather Windbreaker & Louboutins at Moncler's 'The Art of Genius' Presentation

A closer look at Ashley Graham’s shoes. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson

Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot. Mules were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

Ashley Graham attended Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Presentation on Feb. 20st, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Mike Marsland