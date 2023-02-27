Ashley Graham Recaps Milan Fashion Week in Gucci Slingback Pumps & Adidas Samba Sneakers

Ashley Graham gave her Instagram followers a close look at some of her favorite moments from Milan Fashion Week on Instagram. The series of carousel-style images see Graham posing in fashionable outfits with snazzy footwear.

“Milano, ILY. Until we meet again,” Graham captioned the post.

In the first image, Graham poses on a cozy dark blue suede seat in a black blazer and camouflage pants. The 35-year-old media personality completed her look with a pink Chanel bag and Gucci’s Demi slingback pumps.

Made in Italy, the crystal-embellished silhouette features mesh and suede uppers, a slingback strap with buckle closure, a leather insole and a 1.3-inch heel.

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

The collection of snapshots also includes the supermodel’s runway appearance during Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 fashion show. Graham wore a plunging red dress with a coordinating, long-sleeve sheer top. She completed the look with tights and strappy sandals.

In another image, she shows off her chic outfit from Etro’s fall 2023 fashion show. The television presenter channeled the 60s for the high-fashion affair, arriving in a multi-colored set, which included a cropped short-sleeve turtleneck top and matching miniskirt. On her feet was a towering set of olive green platform sandals.

Ashley Graham attends Etro’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Lastly, the runway sensation mastered cozy style as she kicked her feet next to a Lego shopping bag and her Fendi handbag. Graham wore the Adidas Samba Vegan shoes with tube socks and khaki pants.

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. She has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from sporty to sleek. She tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

