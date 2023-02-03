Ashley Graham Soars in 7-Inch Mary Jane Heels & Sweater Dress at Marc Jacobs Runway Show

Ashley Graham took a cozy approach to front-row fashion while attending Marc Jacobs’ 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The 35-year-old supermodel stepped out in a tiffany blue cable knit sweater dress with towering heels.

The sweater featured a round neckline, oversized slouchy sleeves and a wide band at the hem. The media personality accessorized with a small silver crystal-embellished chain strap purse and Mikimoto’s Akoya Jeux de Rubans Akoya pearl 18K white gold ear climbers.

Ashley Graham attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Ashley Graham attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Graham’s hair was styled in a chic wet updo with face-framing strands to create a side bang. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a nude matte lip.

Giving her look a literal boost, Graham completed her wardrobe with white Mary Jane platform heels by Marc Jacobs. The silhouette included a 7-inch heel with an already high platform, five thin straps and a rounded-out square toe.

A closer look at Ashley Graham’s platforms at the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City on Feb. 2, 2023 CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

Ashley Graham attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. She has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from sporty to sleek. For formal occasions, she often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

