Ashley Graham Gets Casual in London With Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Sneakers

Ashley Graham kept things casual for a recent trip abroad.

The model posted to her Instagram story on Wednesday from London. In her mirror selfie, she showed her followers her traveling style, which was dressed down but still cool. Graham wore a simple white t-shirt paired with black leggings. She also carried a gray sweatshirt in one arm and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Graham’s Instagram story on April 5. CREDIT: Instagram/Ashley Graham

The mom of three slipped into a pair of Air Jordan high-top sneakers to complete the look. She donned Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers in the colorway Volt Gold. While mostly black and white, the sneakers also feature detached collar flaps in an eye-catching shade of neon green with a heel panel in a gold color. The shoes also feature a reversed translucent tag, setting it apart from the standard Jordan 1.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG in Volt Gold CREDIT: Courtesy of Goat

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. Recently, she attended Isabel Marant’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing nude T-strap sandals that featured a front vertical strap and stiletto heels. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

