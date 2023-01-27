Ashley Graham Models Knix in Olive Green Bralette & Cowboy Sunhat

Ashley Graham took to Instagram to post a montage of photos from intimate pieces from Knix yesterday.

The model has always been a fan of the brand and its message of inclusivity, so she took on the role of a global ambassador of the company back in 2021.

For her photo session, Graham wore an olive green bralette that featured a plunging neckline and a mesh panel. She paired the top with matching high-waisted briefs with a satin waistband.

Graham accessorized with a set of silver-toned bangles from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry. She also added a cowboy sunhat to the look. The model has been favoring the summer accessory lately as she took to Instagram earlier this week wearing the same headpiece.

Graham kept her dark brown hair in a beach wave style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Unfortunately, the model’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely opted for a pair of thong sandals or slippers to complete the look. It is possible the model went barefoot for the intimate occasion as she did earlier this week while working out with her husband Justin Ervin in a half-zip bodysuit.

Graham has a versatile footwear collection ranging from sleek to sporty styles. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones and textured patterns. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, Graham often gravitates towards sturdy sneakers from brands like Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan. Sometimes, the model will slip on an expensive pair of embellished Jimmy Choo boots for a special occasion.

