Ashley Graham Poses in Ripped Denim Jersey Dress and Strappy Sandals

Ashley Graham brought her modeling skills to the streets of NYC in her latest social media post.

After a busy schedule in Milan and Paris, the model posted to her Instagram on Thursday. She posed under scaffolding on a New York City sidewalk in her series of photos. In the post, Graham wore a fitted light blue maxi dress from Syndical Chamber.

The dress was made up of jersey material and was designed to look like ripped denim. Her ankle-skimming dress featured a large cutout in the chest. Graham added long gray wool over her dress and accessorized with small earrings and a few rings.

For her footwear, the mom of three added simple but stunning strappy sandals. Her black heels featured a thin strap around the ankle for support as well as a band across the toe with a silver embellishment attached. The thin stiletto heels added at least 4 inches to Graham’s height.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. Recently, she attended Isabel Marant’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing nude T-strap sandals that featured a front vertical strap and stiletto heels. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

PHOTOS: Discover how Graham’s style has evolved over the years in the gallery.