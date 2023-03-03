Ashley Graham Embraces Camo in Jacket Minidress & T-Strap Sandals at Isabel Marant’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Ashley Graham was a guest at Isabel Marant’s fall 2023 show on Thursday, during Paris Fashion Week.

The model and entrepreneur, who has also attended Chloe, Balmain, and Off-White shows, wore a camouflage jacket styled as a minidress for Marant’s presentation. The “Elize” jacket that Gigi Hadid debuted on Isabel Marant’s spring 2023 show features large pockets on the front and sleeves and a camo print in shades of brown and gray.

Ashley Graham at Isabel Marant Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 2, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Isabel Marant

Graham elevated the look and gave it a more sophisticated touch with a pair of nude T-strap sandals that featured a front vertical strap and stiletto heels. She completed the look with the french designer’s iconic Oskan Moon leather shoulder bag in black finished with gold-toned studs.

As the model captioned on her Instagram stories and photos, she turned the event into a date with her husband, producer Justin Ervin, who wore casual white pants and t-shirts paired with a colorful bomber jacket and nude suede boots.

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham at Isabel Marant Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 2, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Isabel Marant

During her Fashion Week rounds, Graham has been donning highly curated looks in collaboration with stylist Emily Evans who also works with Patricia Allison, Katie Piper, and more.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show, and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

