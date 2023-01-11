Ashley Graham Fashionably Pairs Sharp Black Blazer With Green Trousers & Pointed-Toe Pumps

Ashley Graham took a snapshot of her outfit while chicly waiting for an elevator. The resulting slideshow of images was posted to Instagram yesterday and saw Graham dressed chicly for the day ahead in classic formal wear and pumps.

Dressed sharply, the Sports Illustrated model wore a fitted black blazer with boxy shoulders. The style was buttoned up all the way for more coverage. While traditionally made for more formal endeavors, the blazer jacket was made casual, thanks to the lax items it was paired with. On bottom, Graham sported slouchy olive green trousers made of what appeared to be a linen material.

The model toted a black shoulder bag fixed with silver hardware and wore her long brown locks parted down the middle in a slightly damp style embellished with air-dried waves. On the accessories front, Graham mixed metals and wore a plethora of silver studs and mini hoops in her ears and stacked on gold rings on every other finger.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Graham wore a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the mom of three a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas, and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

