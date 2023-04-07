Ashley Graham Hits the Streets of NYC in Cardigan, Trousers & Kitten Heels

Ashley Graham had a very Carrie Bradshaw moment on her social media.

The model posted to her Instagram on Thursday. In her video, she pranced through the streets of New York City. She wore a brown and beige striped crop cardigan from Acne Studios paired with black Bottega Veneta high-waisted trousers. Graham carried a nude quilted bag with a chain strap under her arm and added chic sunglasses to the outfit.

Graham completed her look with a pair of Gucci GG pointed square-toe slingback pumps. Made in Italy, the sleek pair were made of black see-through mesh fabric and covered in a crystalized version of Gucci’s signature double G monogram. Attached to the style were short 2-inch kitten heels that offered a small but mighty boost. This isn’t the first time the mom of three has worn the style; she posted to her Instagram in February donning the kitten heels.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. Recently, she attended Isabel Marant’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing nude T-strap sandals that featured a front vertical strap and stiletto heels. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

