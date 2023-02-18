Ashley Graham Is Travel Ready in All Yoga Sweats, Gucci Hood and Black Leather Slides

Ashley Graham snapped a quick selfie for her Instagram Story yesterday, going incognito for what appeared to be a travel day. Set up with her suitcase, sunglasses on and a gray Gucci scarf over her head babushka style, Graham seemed ready to head out the door.

The model’s travel ensemble was simply comprised of a white cropped tank top which she wore underneath what appeared to be a black hoodie draped neatly overtop her shoulders. On bottom, the Sports Illustrated cover star styled slouchy black Alo Yoga sweatpants to match, the pants most likely part of a set of some kind.

Ashley Graham via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram

Graham toted all-black quilted luggage and strung a pearl phone charm on her case. completing the on-the-go look. The runway regular’s hair was hidden underneath her makeshift hood, most likely worn down in a simple no-fuss style.

When it came to footwear, Graham slipped on a set of black leather slides. Her style included monogrammed beige uppers with thick front straps and soles, adding a comfortable finish to her already cozy look.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

