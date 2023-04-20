Ashley Graham Elevates Wide-Leg Denim Jeans With Crystal-Embellished Mules for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Event

Ashley Graham stepped out in classic style staples for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American event at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif., on April 18.

The supermodel joined Kardashian and Good American co-founder for an empowering panel discussion. The trio spoke about diversity and the importance of inclusivity and representation in the fashion industry.

Shortly after the event, Graham took to Instagram to upload a series of photos. The new image sees the media personality posing in a loose-fitting white T-shirt that had distressed accents near the neckline and hem. The lightweight separate was tucked into a pair of light-wash wide-leg denim jeans.

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Graham simply accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a pink Chanel diamond necklace. Her dark brown hair was styled in a high ponytail with side-swept bangs. As for makeup, the television presenter opted for sharp winged eyeliner with a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Graham’s look was Amina Muaddi’s Yellow Satin Belgum Mules. The sleek style had a crystal-embellishment on the triangular pointed toe and was set on a small stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. She has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from sporty to sleek. For formal occasions, she often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

