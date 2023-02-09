Ashley Graham Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Strappy Sandals to Visit the Empire State Building

Ashley Graham opted for warm tones as she kicked off New York Fashion Week by visiting the Empire State Building in New York City this morning.

The Sports Illustrated model wore a brown bodycon dress with draped detailing around the waist and neckline. She layered the fitted piece with a deep red leather jacket that featured a gold zipper fastening and a ruched look along the sleeves.

Ashley Graham visits the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 09, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Empire State Re

Graham matched the hardware on her jacket with a pair of gold hoops and a ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun with a twirled hairline look that brought attention to her subtle makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a nude pink lip. Hair stylist Katie Jane Hughes created her glowing look.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of sparkling silver sandals. The heels featured a soft pink footbed that slimmed into a pointed toe. The three embellished toe straps most likely supported the height of a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Graham was seen earlier this week in the city at the star-studded Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala wearing a ruched dress with stiletto sandals.

The model has a versatile footwear collection ranging from sleek to sporty styles. For formal occasions, Graham often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones and textured patterns. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, Graham often gravitates towards sturdy sneakers from brands like Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan. Sometimes, the model will slip on an expensive pair of embellished Jimmy Choo boots for a special occasion.

