Ashley Graham Embraces White-Hot Style in Sheer Bustier Dress & Strappy Sandals for Dolce & Gabbana

Ashley Graham recapped some of her favorite moments from Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, with her latest post on Instagram. The model shared pictures of the white dress she wore at Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 25.

Graham wore a white Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress that featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves with gloves attached, ruched detailing along the bodice and a sheer form-fitting skirt.

Ashley Graham arrives at Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Taking inspiration from Hollywood glamour, Graham parted her hair on the side and styled it in long barrel curls. As for makeup, the television host went with a soft smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

Completing Graham’s ensemble was a pair of white strappy sandals. The silhouette had a thick strap across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Ashley Graham’s white sandals at the Dolce & Gabbana fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Ashley Graham attends Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. She has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from sporty to sleek. She tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlighted new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

