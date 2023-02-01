Ashley Graham Styles Daring Thigh-High Slit Dress With Jimmy Choo Sandals at Whitney Art Party

Ashley Graham went with an updated approach to a timeless style for a recent outing.

The model attended the 2023 Whitney Art Party at The Whitney Museum on Tuesday night in New York City. For the soireé, Graham wore a classic black dress.

Graham attends the 2023 Whitney Art Party at the Whitney Museum on Jan. 31, 2023 in NYC. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Her dress featured a one-shoulder design with a spaghetti strap. The ensemble also featured a thigh-high slit up the right leg, adding to the asymmetrical style of the garment.

Graham pulled her hair up and wore gold earrings. She also bundled up with a fuzzy black coat.

Graham attends the 2023 Whitney Art Party at the Whitney Museum on Jan. 31, 2023 in NYC. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

For her footwear, the mom of three slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. Her patent leather Azia heels from Jimmy Choo were complete with a thin strap wrapping around the foot as well as an ankle strap. The tall stiletto heel added over 4 inches to Graham’s height.

Jimmy Choo Azia Heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity.

