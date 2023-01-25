Ashley Graham Shares Vacation Round-Up in Colorful Bikinis & Thong Sandals With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham shared a round-up of all her outfits while on vacation with husband Justin Ervin. The model posted to her Instagram today. Through dance breaks and workout seshes, Graham showed off a variety of colorful swimwear.

From a bright green bikini and cowboy hat to a black one-piece, the video began with the model dressing up each swimsuit with additional accessories like striped cover-ups and straw hats.

The next clip saw Graham clad in a black mesh bikini with high-waisted bottoms partnered with a black and yellow floral bucket hat. Next, Graham sported a brick red one-piece with a straw hat. Following a quick cheesecake break, Graham finally styled a black one-piece with a funky zip-up closure at the front.

On her feet, the influential fashion force opted for black strappy thong sandals. The thin straps crossed over the tops of Graham’s feet, intersecting and separating her toes, making for a dainty, barely-there construction.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas, and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

