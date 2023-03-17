Ashley Graham Poses in Balmain Corset Minidress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals Inside a Bathtub

After serving sleek glamour at the 2023 Oscars, Ashley Graham continued her chic style streak on Instagram. This time, the 35-year-old supermodel uploaded a series of photos on the social media site, which sees her posing in an off-the-runway look from Balmain.

“Feeling radiant with @revlon Illuminance skincare foundation✨ Thank you to my Revlon fam for such a wonderful night!!! Also feeling myself in this off the runway @balmain look, @olivier_rousteing you never cease to amaze me,” Graham captioned the post.

The first photo sees Graham posing in a bathtub while wearing the Balmain minidress. The piece features a plunging V-neckline, micro hem and stitches together elements of a blazer and a corset. Bringing together the various statement details of the dress is a chic print, which references Renaissance paintings.

The media personality accessorized the look with a collection of small stud earrings and a few midi rings. As for glam, Graham went with soft, subtle makeup and styled her hair in a chic updo and left a few strands out on the side.

Although Graham posed barefoot in the first snapshot, other photos show that she tied her outfit together with a pair of strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo. The sparkling style featured crystal-embellished straps, a chunky square outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. She has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from sporty to sleek. For formal occasions, she often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

