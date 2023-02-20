Ashley Graham Looks Glamorous in Vintage Galliano Dress & Sparkling Sandals for BAFTAs Afterparty

Ashley Graham poses for a photo during 'Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis: Ashley Graham' at The 92nd Street Y in New York on Dec. 07, 2022.

Ashley Graham debuted her new bleached eyebrows at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co Fashion and Film Party in London on Sunday.

The Sports Illustrated model wore a vintage black John Galliano maxi dress that featured a cowl neckline that was embellished with a knot that sat right underneath her spaghetti strap. The fitted silhouette had a ruched look along the waist and a thigh high slit.

Graham accessorized the look with a sparkling pair of octagon hoops and a light blue embellished mini handbag with a bow clasp. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her makeup that featured a dark brown lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of sparkling sandals. The heels featured three embellished straps that were connected by a sheer mesh panel. The heels had a slingback strap that rested on the heel and a pointed toe at the front. The sandals brought height to the look with a black stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Graham styled by Emily Evans who can also be credited for the shimmering look she brought to the front row of Nensi Dojaka’s fall ’23 show a couple days ago.

Other stars were in attendance at the BAFTAs afterparty last night including Winnie Harlow, Serena Williams and Naomi Campbell.

The model has a versatile footwear collection ranging from sleek to sporty styles. For formal occasions, Graham often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones and textured patterns. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from luxury labels Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, Graham often gravitates towards sturdy sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan. Sometimes, the model will slip on an expensive pair of embellished Jimmy Choo boots for a special occasion.