Ashley Graham Slips on Adidas Samba Sneakers With Graphic Sheer Top & Cargo Pants

By Allie Fasanella
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham showed off her outfit of the day on Instagram yesterday, posing for a mirror selfie.

Graham wore a dark blue graphic sheer top with long sleeves paired with baggy mustard cargo pants and a pair of sneakers.

The Revlon ambassador notably opted for crisp Adidas Sambas, a shoe that has been everywhere recently. The soccer-inspired style featuring the brand’s signature three stripes is a favorite of other stylish celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Zoe Kravitz and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Over the years, Graham has become known as one of the most successful plus-size models in the industry, alongside others like Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee. When it comes to fashion, she is a fan of rocking vibrant colors, but often reaches for neutrals, too. Additionally, she often dons both curve-hugging and oversized looks. Naturally, her shoe closet also runs the gamut, ranging from chic to sporty. A quick look at her Instagram will show you her love for bold platforms and strappy styles with ornate details.

Graham is having a busy month. Following appearances at fashion week in Paris and Milan, the supermodel hit the Academy Awards red carpet, where she served as a co-host of ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars pre-show. Then, last week, she also made a glamorous appearance at a Revlon event to help the beauty brand celebrate the launch of its new foundation.

Ashley Graham at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

