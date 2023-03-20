Ashley Graham Slips on Adidas Samba Sneakers With Graphic Sheer Top & Cargo Pants

Ashley Graham showed off her outfit of the day on Instagram yesterday, posing for a mirror selfie.

Graham wore a dark blue graphic sheer top with long sleeves paired with baggy mustard cargo pants and a pair of sneakers.

The Revlon ambassador notably opted for crisp Adidas Sambas, a shoe that has been everywhere recently. The soccer-inspired style featuring the brand’s signature three stripes is a favorite of other stylish celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Zoe Kravitz and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Over the years, Graham has become known as one of the most successful plus-size models in the industry, alongside others like Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee. When it comes to fashion, she is a fan of rocking vibrant colors, but often reaches for neutrals, too. Additionally, she often dons both curve-hugging and oversized looks. Naturally, her shoe closet also runs the gamut, ranging from chic to sporty. A quick look at her Instagram will show you her love for bold platforms and strappy styles with ornate details.

Graham is having a busy month. Following appearances at fashion week in Paris and Milan, the supermodel hit the Academy Awards red carpet, where she served as a co-host of ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars pre-show. Then, last week, she also made a glamorous appearance at a Revlon event to help the beauty brand celebrate the launch of its new foundation.