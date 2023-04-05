Ashlee Simpson Slips on Strappy Sandals & Flare-Leg Trousers for Emma Roberts DSW Crown Vintage Spring Collection Launch

Ashlee Simpson celebrated the launch of Emma Roberts’ new DSW Crown Vintage spring collection in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday. Held at the San Vicente Bungalows, the event gave guests a sneak peek at Roberts’ new curated capsule, which includes platform heels, wedges, loafers and fisherman sandals.

Simpson appeared in chic spring style for the launch party. The “Pieces of Me” singer wore an oversized, chocolate-colored duster coat. The piece featured a wide, pointy collar and large square pockets.

(L-R) Ashlee Simpson and Emma Roberts attend Emma Roberts DSW Crown Vintage Spring collection launch party at San Vicente Bungalows on April 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for DSW

Simpson kept the jacket open to help show off her nude plisse outfit. The coordinating set included an almost ankle-length top and matching flare-leg trousers.

Further elevating the moment, the “Melrose Place” actress accessorized with a collection of layered choker necklaces, small hoop earrings, bangle bracelets and a tan top handle bag.

Ashlee Simpson attends the launch of her Crown Vintage spring collection with DSW at San Vicente Bungalows on April 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for DSW

Completing Simpson’s look was a pair of cognac-colored platform sandals. The strappy silhouette peaked out under her pants leg and included a chunky round toe and wooden outsole.

(L-R) Ashlee Simpson, Emma Roberts and Rocky Barnes attend Emma Roberts DSW x Crown Vintage Spring collection launch party at San Vicente Bungalows on April 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

The Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts spring 2023 campaign launches nationwide on April 11th on DSW.com and in all 500 store locations. Styles worn and chosen by Emma are all under $150 and range in price from $35 to $129.

Simpson’s shoe style is often comfy and classic with an edge. The entertainer can often be seen on the red carpet in strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Alaïa. Marsell and Prada loafers. She also favors sneakers from New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse sneakers.

