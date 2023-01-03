Ashanti Amps Up Cutout Dress With Fuzzy Coat & Padlock Sandals for Brooklyn Chop House New Year’s Eve Event

Ashanti stepped out in sleek style during her latest appearance. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer attended the New Year’s Eve countdown at the Brooklyn Chop House restaurant in New York City on Dec. 31.

Ashanti served a monochromatic moment for the occasion, arriving in a floor-length form-fitting black dress. The garment had pointy shoulder pads with a small cutout on the side of the bodice and a slightly pleated hem. To amp up her look, the chart-topping musician complemented her dress with a cropped fuzzy black coat.

Ashanti attends the New Year’s Eve countdown at Brooklyn Chop House on Dec. 31, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Ashanti accessorized with diamond hoop earrings, a chunky bracelet and several midi rings. The “Baby” hitmaker styled her hair half up, half down and let two strands frame her face.

Completing Ashanti’s look was the Tom Ford Padlock Stiletto Sandals. The shoe style had a thin strap around the ankle, featuring Ford’s signature padlock metal hardware, and a pointy outsole that sat atop a thin stiletto heel of 4 inches.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Ashanti has an incomparable fashion catalog that includes mink coats, leather corsets, monochromatic moments, sparkly sequins and daring cutout dresses. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks on the red carpet, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy aesthetic. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive consisting of a range of thigh-high boot styles, classic Air Jordan 1s, strappy statement heels and sky-high platform sandals.

